HILL, Lamartine



Mr. Lamartine J. "Coach" Hill, age 84, of Riverdale, passed away January 26, 2021. Mr. Hill is survived by his wife: Pamelia Hill; sons: Tim Hill of Riverdale, Dan (Stephanie) Hill of Stockbridge and Andy Hill of Chattanooga, TN; brother: Warren Hill of Commerce; grandson: Eli Hill of Stockbridge. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM before the service at the funeral home.



