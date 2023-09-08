HILL, Julia B.
Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Julia B. Hill will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00AM; Israel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment; Eastside Cemetery (Eatonton, GA). Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com