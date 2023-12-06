Obituaries

Hill, Joseph

File photo
File photo
Dec 6, 2023

HILL, Joseph S.

Age 61, of Decatur, GA, passed December 1, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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