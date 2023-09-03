Hill, Janice

HILL (COILE), Janice Ann



She was born at Atlanta's Crawford Long Hospital on September 10, 1951, through the union of Herchel and Grace Coile (Davis). Janice married her true love, George Hill, on May 3, 1980, at Northside Methodist Church.



This wonderful and unique lady peacefully passed away on August 21, 2023, with her husband and son by her side.



A graduate of Northside High School, she attended Georgia College and majored in Psychology. She had a passion for design and loved sharing her gift with others.



Janice leaves those to cherish her memory: a loving husband, George, and amazing son, Christopher; her sister, Herlene Coile Gilbert, and brother-in-law Charles; sister-in-law Joanna Hill Heyd, nieces Tricia Ann Gilbert (Trey and son Evan); Cindy Heyd, and nephew Geoff Heyd (Catherine, children Conner, and Emma), and a loving extended family.



Janice was a loving, warm, and caring sole with a keen wit and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved all genres of music, and dancing brought her joy. Janice will be eternally loved and missed by all who knew her.



There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, September 7, at East Hampton Clubhouse, Marietta, GA, at 11:00 AM



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Susan G. Komen at www.komen.org or 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.



