HILL, Helen
Mrs. Helen Hill, of Decatur, passed away on August 31, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Rd. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Pastor Eric Vickers, Sr., officiating. Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton, eulogist. Remains will lie instate one hour before the service. Viewing will today from 2 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
595 West Lake Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA
30318
