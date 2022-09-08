ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

HILL, Helen

Mrs. Helen Hill, of Decatur, passed away on August 31, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Rd. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Pastor Eric Vickers, Sr., officiating. Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton, eulogist. Remains will lie instate one hour before the service. Viewing will today from 2 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.

595 West Lake Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

