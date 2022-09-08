HILL, Helen



Mrs. Helen Hill, of Decatur, passed away on August 31, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11 AM at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Rd. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. Pastor Eric Vickers, Sr., officiating. Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton, eulogist. Remains will lie instate one hour before the service. Viewing will today from 2 PM- 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

