HILL-FIELDS, Helen
Helen Hill-Fields, age 71, of Ellenwood, GA, passed away on August 26, 2022. A visitation will be held at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South Dekalb Chapel on Friday, September 9 from 12 PM-8 PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 11AM at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Conley, GA. Interment will take place at Kennedy Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
