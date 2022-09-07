HILL-FIELDS, Helen



Helen Hill-Fields, age 71, of Ellenwood, GA, passed away on August 26, 2022. A visitation will be held at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South Dekalb Chapel on Friday, September 9 from 12 PM-8 PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 11AM at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Conley, GA. Interment will take place at Kennedy Memorial Gardens.

