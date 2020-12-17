X

Hill, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HILL, Jr., Edward

EDWARD HILL, JR., 88

Graveside memorial service for Mr. Edward Hill, Jr. of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1pm, Serenity Mausoleum, Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Brian Tillman, officiating. Public viewing will be at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 10am - 12pm prior to the graveside memorial.

Survivors, son, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Hill III (Valerie), Austin, TX; daughter, Ms. Melanie Hill, Atlanta, GA; brother, James Stone, McDonough, GA; aunt, Ms. Bernice Holmes, Marietta, GA; uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Fanning (Julia), Opelika, AL; Mr. and Mrs. Booker Fanning (Martha Jean), Aliquippa, PA; cousin, Lenora Fitzpatrick, Pine Mountain, GA; grandchildren, twins Sydney and Samuel Hill, Austin, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.