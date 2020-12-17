Hill, Edward

HILL, Jr., Edward



EDWARD HILL, JR., 88



Graveside memorial service for Mr. Edward Hill, Jr. of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1pm, Serenity Mausoleum, Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E Boone Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Brian Tillman, officiating. Public viewing will be at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 10am - 12pm prior to the graveside memorial.



Survivors, son, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Hill III (Valerie), Austin, TX; daughter, Ms. Melanie Hill, Atlanta, GA; brother, James Stone, McDonough, GA; aunt, Ms. Bernice Holmes, Marietta, GA; uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Fanning (Julia), Opelika, AL; Mr. and Mrs. Booker Fanning (Martha Jean), Aliquippa, PA; cousin, Lenora Fitzpatrick, Pine Mountain, GA; grandchildren, twins Sydney and Samuel Hill, Austin, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.



