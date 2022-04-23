HILL, Dorothy N. "Dot"



Dorothy N. (Dot) Hill, age 83 of Loganville, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mattie Norris; brother, Donald Norris; and granddaughter, Caitlin Michelle Crumbley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Bill Crumbley; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Angela Norris; grandson, Alexander Crumbley; several nieces and nephews. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 30 years and retired from the Social Security Administration. Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Paul Diamond and Jimmy Orr officiating; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 12 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

