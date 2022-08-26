HILL, Donald L.



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Donald Lamar Hill will be held 11 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 3150 Dogwood Dr., Hapeville, GA 30354. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. One son, Antonio Hill, preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory: son, Alexander Taylor; daughters, Shameekia Price, Ebony Campbell, Christine McDougal, Pamela Hutchinson and Yosheika Hill; 20 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548.

