Obituaries

Hill, Cathelene

File photo
File photo
Dec 10, 2023

HILL, Cathelene Wright

Age 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 5, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12PM; Community Church of God. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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