HILL, Cathelene Wright
Age 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 5, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12PM; Community Church of God. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
HILL, Cathelene Wright
Age 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed on December 5, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12PM; Community Church of God. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral