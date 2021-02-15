X

Hill, Bessie

HILL, Bessie Mae

Bessie Mae Hill, age 106, of Ellenwood, GA, formerly of Comer, GA, passed February 9, 2021. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary, 1876 2nd Ave, Decatur, GA 30032. Interment will follow at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. Public viewing, Tuesday, 2-6 PM, at Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, 1253 W. Broad St, Athens, GA 30606. Survivors include: nine children, Melvin (Frances) Hill, Alvin Hill, Virginia (Leroy) Freeman, Helen Cooper, Ellis (Phyllis) Hill, Richard Hill, Belinda (Bobby Hubbard) Hull, Denise Morse and Joyce (Michael) Raines; 32 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; niece , Paula Bradley; nephew Larry Bradley. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com

