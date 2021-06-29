Hill, Barbara

HILL DICKEY (GREEN), Barbara



Barbara Hill of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021 after a brief illness. Barbara was born on January 12, 1932 in Atlanta, GA to the late William Edwin Green and Ruth Hollingsworth Green.



Barbara was born, raised and lived most of her adult life in Atlanta, Georgia. She also enjoyed the time she spent in Greenville, GA and Highlands, NC. She attended R.L. Hope Elementary, Washington Seminary, and Marjorie Webster College in Washington, DC. She made many lifelong friends from each of the schools she attended.



Everyone who knew "Baba" wanted to grow up and be her! She had a love of travel and visited every continent, but her real loves were the city of Atlanta and her family. Barbara worked with Tour Gals of Atlanta and the Downtown Rotary Club. She was an active member of the community as a member of the Junior League of Atlanta and served on the Board of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Barbara was an enthusiastic supporter of her children; she served as a leader of Dykes High School PTA, team mom every chance she had, as well as leading Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She was a lifelong learner, avid gardener, and loved nothing more than surrounding herself with family, all of whom adored her. She was an unforgettable true Southern lady.



Barbara is survived by her children, Holly Rand (Ed), Jimmy Dickey (Diane), Anne Jones (Rudolph), and Bill Dickey (Courtney), all of Atlanta. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Connor Rand, Annie Casey, Millie Wamsted, Mary Beth Walker, Margaret Arnett, Claire Dickey, Edward Dickey, Rudy Jones, Barbara Jones, Neal Jones, Brooksie Dickey, William Dickey, James Dickey, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, James Edward Dickey, Jr., her second husband James Render Hill, and her wonderful friend, Bill Engel. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Kenneth Neal Green and William Edwin Green, Jr.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 30 at 2:00 at Northside United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider gifts in Barbara's memory to Northside United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.



