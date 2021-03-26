HIGHTOWER, Patricia Ann



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Patricia Ann Hightower, age 79, of Decatur, GA, will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:00AM at Mt.Welcome Baptist Church 581 Parker Ave Decatur, GA 30032. Reverend Aaron Robinson, officiating. Internment Georgia National Cemetery. Mrs. Hightower leaves to cherish her memories, her only son Mr. Gregory F. Hightower (Ashonti Poole), seven grandchildren; Jazmine Chandler, Ashunti Whitfield, Jasmine Martin, Daeshun Jackson, Kentrell Barber, G'Niyah Hightower, and Aiden Hightower; three sisters; Georgia Mae Lee, Catherine Lee, Jan Walton (Nelson); one brother Alphonso Lee, special niece; Suntina Lee, a very special daughter-friend to her; Quanda Horne, a very special son-friend to her; Jimmy McIntosh, all the red hatters & AARP members, the Boy Scouts of America, the friends, family, deacons, and usher board members of Mt. Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, Price High School Class of 61' and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends. A viewing will take place Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2PM - 6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.



