HIGH, Eugene
Age 61, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 5, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
