Higginson, Charles

HIGGINSON, Sr., Charles Lee



Charles Lee Higginson, Sr., age 94, of Locust Grove, GA, passed away on July 12, 2021.



Charles was born on June 4, 1927, in Providence, RI, to the late Benjamin Albert and Dorothy Louise (Borders) Higginson. He graduated in January 1945 from Central High School in Providence. Charles joined the US Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1946. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Engineering at the University of Rhode Island in 1951. After graduation, he was employed by Western Electric (Lucent Technologies) until he retired in 1988.



Charles married the love of his life, Evelyn Martha Lawrence on April 18, 1953. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed sailing, fishing, gardening, and cooking in his retirement years. He was a devout Christian and a generous man.



He was preceded in death by: his parents, Benjamin and Dorothy; wife, Evelyn; son, Michael; brothers, Albert and Arthur; sister, Shirley; sons-in-law, James Norman and Scot McCallum.



Charles is survived by: his daughters, Cheryl Norman and Lee Anne McCallum; sons, Charles (Connie) Higginson and Stephen (Christine) Higginson; daughter-in-law, Vickey Higginson; sister, Dorothy (Chuck) Mayville; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Graveside service will be private. He will be laid to rest in Hampton Falls, NH.

