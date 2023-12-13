Obituaries

Higgins, Michael

File photo
File photo
Dec 13, 2023

HIGGINS, Sr., Michael

Michael Edward Higgins, Sr., of Good Hope, GA, passed away November 30, 2023. Born in Miami, FL on January 25, 1948, he was preceded in death by his parents, Genelle and Benny Higgins; and younger brother, Timothy. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; sisters, Patsy Mitchell (Dan), Suzanne Owen (Wil), daughters, Vanessa Hine (Doug), Genny Altwies (Mark), son Michael, Jr. (Bonnie); and grandchildren, Grace, Sophie and Claire Hine, Kate and Edward (III) Higgins.

Mike graduated from Lakeshore High School in East Point, Ga in 1966. After a short stint in higher education he joined the Marine Reserves. After 6 months on Parris Island he returned to Atlanta to follow his Dad into the car business. He stayed in the car business for 45 years before retiring in 2013. He made many friends during that time and never forgot a customer's face or name.

A celebration of Life will be held in late January. Date and time to be announced.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.

760 Highway 11 SE

Monroe, GA

30655

https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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