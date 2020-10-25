X

Higgins, Lillian

HIGGINS (JONES), Lillian

Lillian Jones Higgins, 76, of Atlanta died October 14, 2020. Mrs. Higgins was born in Isabel, South Dakota and was the daughter of the late Homer and Irene Jones. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Higgins, sons, Michael, Timothy, Christopher and Matthew Higgins, and sisters, Laura Hogan, Darlene Heck, LaVonne Kelly, Mary Ann Dunbar and Linda Kieser. Private services were held at The Cathedral of St. Philip. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, 27 E. Main St., Hohenwald, TN 38462, www.elephants.com.




