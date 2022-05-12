HIGGINS, Aline



Aline Williams Higgins, (97), the Matriarch of the Henry and Alice Williams family of Wheeler County, died May 10, 2022.



Aline was born to Henry Franklin and Alice Edge Williams in Glenwood, GA on August 19, 1924. After graduating from high school, she ventured to Atlanta, GA, where she graduated from Massey Business School and began her long civil service career at Candler Field. During her career she also worked in finance at Atlanta Army Depot, Ft. Gillem, and Ft. McPherson. While in Atlanta, she met and married Bernard Dewey Higgins of Jonesboro, GA. They were married for 58 years until his death in 2006.



She was the last surviving member of Little Rock Wesleyan Methodist Church in Alamo, GA. Aline was preceded in Death by her parents, husband and siblings: Jack Williams, Elizabeth Chaney, Geneva Powers, Bobby Williams and Pete Williams. She is survived by sister, Ellen Phillips of Fayetteville, GA. As the matriarch, Aline loved and instilled the importance of a close-knit family and is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held in Lowe's Funeral Home Chapel in McRae-Helena, GA, at 1 PM on Friday, May 13, 2022. Rev. L.S. Seabolt will officiate. The family will receive friends in the Chapel 1 hour before funeral. Interment will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.



You may express your condolences online at lowesfuneralhome.net



Lowe's Funeral Home in Helena is in charge of all arrangements.

