Higginbotham, Sam

HIGGINBOTHAM, Sam

Sam L. Higginbotham, 96, passed away on January 29, 2022. Born in 1925 in DeKalb County, GA, and moved to Forsyth County in 1959.

Sam pioneered the first lighted baseball field in the county while also coaching his two sons.

He was a proud American and served his county as a marine in WWII.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Nita and leaves behind his two sons, Bill with his wife Becky and Steve and his wife Terry. Sam had six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

We will all miss Sam so much.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday February 02, 2022 at Sawnee View Gardens.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.




