Obituaries

Hicks, Samuel

File photo
File photo
Dec 6, 2023

HICKS, Jr., Samuel

Age 75, of Lithonia, GA, passed on December 1, 2023. Services pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

3m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

4m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

4m ago

Featured

US Wildfires

Minimal rain does little to ease drought conditions as Georgia wildfires grow

CONCERT REVIEW

Bruno Mars brings funk perfection to first Atlanta tour stop in nearly 10 years

NFL

Falcons reportedly sign another Georgia Bulldog as an undrafted free agent