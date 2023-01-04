HICKS, Robert O.



Mr. Robert O. Hicks of NW Atlanta entered into rest on December 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, January 8, 2023, 12 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com



