Hicks, Robert

2 hours ago

HICKS, Robert O.

Mr. Robert O. Hicks of NW Atlanta entered into rest on December 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:00 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, January 8, 2023, 12 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com




