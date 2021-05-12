Hicks, Robert

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689129-01_0_0000689129-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689129-01_0_0000689129-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689129-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689129-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HICKS, Jr., Robert C. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Robert C. Hicks, Jr. was born on August 24, 1923, and passed away on May 8, 2021. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 59 years, Josephine Hicks and sons, Rand Hicks and Wayne Hicks (Setsuko).<br/><br/>An exemplary Boy Scout, athlete, and swimmer, Bob spent many hours as a youth in the cold waters of Lake Rabun. His education carried him through Boy's High and the Marion Institute. Like many of his peers, he interrupted his education during WWII to serve his country as a pilot in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he continued his education at Georgia Tech and Georgia State. Bob loved Georgia Tech utterly. <br/><br/>A natural businessman, Bob flourished in the baking industry, where he was loved by the legions who worked with and for him. His melting smile and sincerity could open any door. Away from work, Bob was an insightful investor. An avid golfer and tennis player, he joined the Cherokee Country Club with Jo and never left.<br/><br/>All who knew Bob Hicks recognized that he was a true gentleman, kind in demeanor, generous with both his humor and love, and encouraging. When Bob left, he was lifted peacefully into the arms of God, free in heart, and given to the Lord. <br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your preferred charity. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021 beginning at 1 o'clock, with a funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will be private at Arlington Memorial Park.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonArlington4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>