HICKS, Linda S.



Linda S. Hicks, aged 71, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on July 11, 2022. She was born in Savannah, GA on October 21, 1950 to Mary M. Smith and the late Willie E. Smith. She attended Georgia Baptist College of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for 49 years before retiring in 2020. Linda dedicated her life to the service of others and will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her sons, Nicholas Hicks and Timothy Hicks, her brother Willie E. Smith Jr., and her mother Mary M. Smith.



A memorial service will be held at Lithia Springs Assembly of God on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM, 1678 Lee Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. http://www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.



