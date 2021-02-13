Hicks, Joseph

HICKS, Deacon Joseph Kenneth



Celebrating Life's Essence for Deacon Joseph Kenneth Hicks of Newborn, GA will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church Parking Lot, 4606 Springfield Dr. Newborn, GA 30056 Interim Pastor Harry Hardeman, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Springfield Memorial Gardens, Newborn, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories; wife of thirty-one years, Keisha M. Hicks; one son, Kendrick R. Hicks; one daughter, Brittney Smith; mother, Minnie Hicks; five sisters, Rebecca Long, Grace Hicks, Laverne Smith, Annie Nell Smith and Gladys Smith; one brother, Luther Smith; three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the residence of Mr. Hicks at 12:00 PM Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

