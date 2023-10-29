Obituaries

Hicks, Grace

Oct 29, 2023

HICKS (STIRRAT), Grace

Sandy Springs, GA

July 20, 1935 ~ July 08, 2023

Grace passed away peacefully at her residence the evening of July 8, 2023, after a very recent cancer diagnosis and was surrounded by her loving family; son, John W. Hicks of Ball Ground, GA; son, Thomas A. Hicks of Atlanta, GA; and her absolute treasure of a granddaughter, Lauren Grace Hicks of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Stirrat of Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born in the small coal mining town of Staunton, Illinois, July 20, 1935, and was predeceased by her parents Frank and Cora Jane Stirrat of Staunton, Illinois; as well as her sister, Shirley Sturcken of N. Augusta, South Carolina; first husband, Ernest A. Hicks of St. Louis, Missouri; and second husband, John Rittenburg of Atlanta.

Her careers in Advertising and as a Brokers Assistant with A.G. Edwards spanned many years and she found much success in both.

We apologize for the delay in posting this brief Notice, it has been difficult for us to write something that very easily could have become a novel about a Lady who was an example of a life truly well lived.

She defined her name ~ Grace.

A private family service will be planned at a later date.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

More Stories

The Latest

Phoenix Record Heat

Early Southwest heat is latest in parade of weather extremes as Earth warms

17m ago

Drone video from inside a Fukushima reactor shows a hole in pressure vessel, likely fuel debris

54m ago

Kennesaw State battles start to finish, but can’t pull out win in NCAA Tournament

1h ago

Featured

Long Lines at Atlanta Airport March 18

Latest: Airport security delays at peak times continue with no end in sight

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Challengers jolt Georgia Supreme Court race

BULLDOGS

Departing UGA players call their shots on who will break out in 2026