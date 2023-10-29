Hicks, Grace

HICKS (STIRRAT), Grace



Sandy Springs, GA



July 20, 1935 ~ July 08, 2023



Grace passed away peacefully at her residence the evening of July 8, 2023, after a very recent cancer diagnosis and was surrounded by her loving family; son, John W. Hicks of Ball Ground, GA; son, Thomas A. Hicks of Atlanta, GA; and her absolute treasure of a granddaughter, Lauren Grace Hicks of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Stirrat of Edwardsville, Illinois.



She was born in the small coal mining town of Staunton, Illinois, July 20, 1935, and was predeceased by her parents Frank and Cora Jane Stirrat of Staunton, Illinois; as well as her sister, Shirley Sturcken of N. Augusta, South Carolina; first husband, Ernest A. Hicks of St. Louis, Missouri; and second husband, John Rittenburg of Atlanta.



Her careers in Advertising and as a Brokers Assistant with A.G. Edwards spanned many years and she found much success in both.



We apologize for the delay in posting this brief Notice, it has been difficult for us to write something that very easily could have become a novel about a Lady who was an example of a life truly well lived.



She defined her name ~ Grace.



A private family service will be planned at a later date.





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