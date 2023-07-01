HICKEY, Thomas



Thomas J. Hickey, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2023. Born January 20, 1928 in New York City, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years Chickie Hickey; his parents Thomas and Mary Bridget Hickey; his siblings Mike Hickey, Phyllis McGlone, Joe Hickey, Mary Hellis, Catsy Marulis, Danny Hickey, Thomas "Doc" Hickey and Billy Hickey; and his daughter-in-law, Torey Hickey. He is survived by his siblings, John Hickey, Paddy Hickey and Mary Walsh; his children, Michael and Robin Hickey, Kevin Hickey, Kristin Hickey, Becky Sheehan, Maureen and Wayne Caplette and Ray and Claudia Campbell; his grandchildren, Jessica and Matt Hodnick, Shannon Hickey and Matt Campbell; and his great-grandchildren, Ronan Hodnick, Declan Beaty and Everleigh Beaty.



A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.



https://www.stjude.org/



https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com