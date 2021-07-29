Hibbert, George

HIBBERT, III, George W.



George Wilfrid Hibbert, III, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. George was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area, born a twin, May 3, 1948, at Emory University Hospital.



George is survived by his wife, Amy Brown Hibbert, his stepdaughter, Lauren Amy Johnson (Stephen), his stepson, Lawton Hamilton Howard, Jr. (Katie), and siblings: his twin Carl Hibbert (Susan), Thomas Hibbert (Laurie), David Hibbert (Fran), Jonathan Hibbert, Henry Hibbert (Peggy), and Dorothy H. Krakow (Ken). Other survivors include his aunt Martha H. Boice, and many beloved nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his son, Sims Latimer Hibbert, and by his parents, George Wilfrid Hibbert Jr. and Dorothy W. Hibbert. He attended Rock Springs Elementary School and North Fulton High School where he graduated in 1966. George was a member of the band, cross-country team, track team, and played tennis. He is fondly remembered by his classmates as smiling, encouraging, and being a good friend to them all.



One wrote, " he was always such a sweet cheerful soul. The kind of guy who brought a smile to my face whenever I saw him." He attended college and graduated from Samford University in Birmingham.



He went on to be certified as a real estate appraiser and worked with several savings and loan institutions. George was employed by the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC) during the massive property-management and cleanup of the collapse of savings and loan industry. In his later years, he was employed at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) where he worked until his retirement in 2020.



George attended Druid Hills Baptist Church throughout elementary years, transferring to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church when he reached high school. Later, he was a member at First Baptist Church of Decatur where he met Amy. George became an active member of Lilburn Alliance Church where he served faithfully until his health began to decline.



Music was very important to George. He had a fine voice and was a choir member throughout his life. He played his trumpet in church orchestras and with the community orchestra at Agnes Scott College.



George was an avid volunteer with numerous community concerns and particularly enjoyed working with young people. He was a youth basketball coach, deacon, Sunday School teacher, and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of the Buckhead Boys and enjoyed the annual holiday gathering.



His family and friends will sorely miss his gentle smile and compassionate countenance.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 1:00 PM, at Lilburn Alliance Church, 5915 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lilburn Alliance Benevolence Fund, P.O. Box 61, Lilburn, GA 30048.

