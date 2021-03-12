HEYWARD, Sparticus D. Esq.



Sparticus D. Heyward was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and son. He chose to meet and greet everyone with kindness and a warm smile. Empowered by a drive of unselfishness, he dreamed of a community where all were respected, represented, and had an opportunity to excel.



Born June 30, 1975, to Mr. Mason and Mrs. Rosetta Heyward of South Carolina, Sparticus was passionate about the law, equality, and justice. He attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina and Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law. With the philosophy of finding the simplest and most cost-effective way to serve his clients and get positive results, Sparticus built a successful law practice. His calling was to provide legal counsel that placed the client's existing and future interests first, while maintaining honesty, trust, and the highest ethical standards. Sparticus was also an entrepreneur; he enjoyed discovery, creation and finding tangible results and tailored strategies.



Sparticus met and married the love of his life, Takish on April 20, 2013. To their union, two children were born, Hailey (7) and Maximus (5). His family was the core of his existence; he would conquer the world for them. On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Sparticus became a heavenly warrior and a bright shining star for his children. He will forever be cherished by his wife and children, parents, brother Marcus (Felicity), a host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, close friends and loved ones.



Celebration of Life "Memorial" Service will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021 at 1 PM CALLANWOLDE FINE ARTS CENTER, 980 BRIARCLIFF RD NE ATLANTA, GA 30306. Viewing will be Friday March 12, 2021 from 2-4 PM at the Willie A. Watkins Event Center, 5483 Redan Road, Stone Mountain GA. "Social Distancing Enforced" MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.



Sparticus, you are Always in our HEART!

