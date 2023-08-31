Heyerman, Lucy

HEYERMAN (DOLSON), Lucy Charlene

Lucy Charlene Dolson Heyerman, of Hendersonville, NC, was born in Atlanta, GA, on October 11, 1963, and died in Flat Rock, NC, on August 23, 2023.

Mrs. Heyerman attended Westminster High School while living in Atlanta. There, she enjoyed participating in chorale and the varsity swim team. She was also a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church.

She graduated from Brenau Academy in Gainesville, GA, then continued on to Brenau Women's College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She worked as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and a geriatric case manager. She joined the Navy Reserve but shortly after was diagnosed with dystonia and was unable to continue her service.

One of her hobbies was shape note singing, where she met, and later married, Michael John Heyerman, a fellow singer.

Other hobbies included pottery and glass art. She was a member of the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, in Corning, NY, and the Southside Neighborhood Association.

Mrs. Heyerman was preceded in death by parents, Charles Herbert Dolson and Clara Allison Dolson; sister, Sharon Donohue; and brother, William Dolson.

Among her survivors are her husband, Michael John Heyerman, of Hendersonville, NC; stepsons, Thomas Michael Heyerman and Daniel John Heyerman, both of Palmdale, CA; and niece, Erin Donohue of Atlanta, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to a local food bank.

Jackson Funeral Service is assisting with the arrangements.

