HEWSTON, Mary Ann



Graveside Services for Mary Ann Parrish Hewston will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021, 12:00 PM at St. John's Community Baptist Church Cemetery, 2479 County Road 212, Lanett, AL 36863. Viewing March 26, 2021, 12:00 - 7:00 PM. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 404-691-3810.