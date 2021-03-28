HEWITT, Elizabeth Ann "Betty"



Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Hewitt (née Clem), 98 years of age, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Tucker, Georgia, surrounded by her daughters. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Harry W., her parents, Margaret and Edward J. Clem, and her brothers William and Edward J. Jr., all of Louisville. Betty is survived by her sister, Adele Barry (née Clem) of Louisville, three children, Patricia Hewitt of Chamblee, Georgia, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Hewitt of Decatur, Georgia, and Harry W. Hewitt, Jr. (Eileen) of Rocky River, Ohio. Betty was also the proud grandmother/great-grandmother to three grandchildren, David Hewitt (Stephanie), Kara Tolentino (Mark) and Meg Kennedy (Roger), seven great-grandchildren, Ellie, Ryan, and Abby Tolentino, Olivia and Riley Hewitt, and Leo and Grady Kennedy. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Betty was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and there met and married Harry, a World War II veteran. She attended Sacred Heart High School and the University of Louisville. She was employed by Bell Telephone Company during the war. After their children were born, she and Harry relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, and later Stone Mountain, Georgia, where they retired. Betty was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was an active member of all the Catholic parishes to which she belonged, including St. James in Louisville, Holy Rosary in Nashville, and Corpus Christi in Stone Mountain. She was involved in numerous activities and clubs to express her deep faith. There was nothing more important to Betty than faith and family. All who knew her were touched by her gentle, generous and kind nature and dry sense of humor. She loved spending time with her family and family pets, playing golf with Harry, following women's basketball and the Atlanta Braves, reading, and gardening.



Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Bentley Square in Tucker, Georgia and to the Extraordinary ministers of Holy Cross Catholic Church for their warm welcome, love, and attention to Betty during the past five years. The family held a small private funeral service in Louisville, KY in February. A Mass will be offered for Betty's intention on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 PM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain.



In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Elizabeth C. Hewitt may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.wagesandsons.com.

