Hewitt, Betty

HEWITT (COOK), Betty



Betty Cook Hewitt Taylor, 85, died peacefully in her home in Griffin, GA on February 11, 2022. Betty was born on April 29, 1936 in Buchanan, Georgia, to William Ivey Cook and Gladys Rice Cook, and was the second of four children. She grew up on the farm that had been in her family for generations. During her childhood on the farm, she developed the strong values and life skills that molded the adult she became. Those who knew her will remember her for her generosity and concern for others and her lifelong love for learning! Graduating from Haralson County High School in 1953, Betty was an honor graduate, cheerleader, homecoming court and had the lead in the senior play. Betty attended college at West Georgia studying business and later studied psychology and philosophy at Georgia State. Betty spent her first years in Atlanta but moved to Griffin in 1969. She was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church, serving as President of the Episcopal Church Women, a member of the Flower and Altar Guilds and a Youth leader. She was active in the Griffin Utility Club and a member of the Griffin Historical Society. As the mother of an autistic child, she was always researching new teaching methods and treatments for autism. Betty was an avid bridge player playing for over 40 years in the Crazy Eights Bridge Club and Charlie's Angels Bridge Club. Flower arranging was an artistic outlet for this busy mother/homemaker and she was an active member of the Marie Forte Garden Club. Betty won many blue ribbons at the Kiwanis Club Fair and in 1995, her interpretive arrangement for the category "Boom Times 70's & 80's" won the Federated Garden Clubs of GA's "Flower Arranger of the Year" and her arrangement was featured in their "Pathways" Calendar. Betty got her Real Estate License in the 70s, joining Searcy Murray Realty and later opened her own firm, ReMax Griffin. For years she remained a top salesperson and delighted in working with many to find their dream home or next investment. She purchased rental property and this became her business until the day she died. One could often find her at her kitchen table doing rental bookkeeping or visiting with tenants. One of her favorite properties was her beach home at St. Simons Island. Betty's biggest love of all was her family. She delighted in hearing every accomplishment and detail of their lives! No matter if you called her mom, sister, aunt or Tutu, you knew you were loved and she always told you what you could do better! She was the perfect Southern Lady or Steel Magnolia and we have heard many refer to her as a "force", a "pistol" or a "firecracker!" Betty joins her parents, husband Ralph Taylor, brother Wayne Cook, sisters June Cook Murphy Aldridge and Janice Cook Elliott, and son William Chambliss Hewitt in death. She leaves behind her daughter Jill Chestnut Brennan, son Richard "Dickie" Chestnut and wife Stacey Langford Chestnut, stepdaughter Valerie Hewitt Green, grandchildren Margaret Brennan Mahlman (Nate), Betsy Brennan, Ivey Chestnut, Abby Chestnut and Brooks Chestnut, great-grandson George Mahlman, great-granddaughter Eden Chestnut and many nieces and nephews. On Saturday February 26th, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. George's Episcopal Church in Griffin at 3:00 with Visitation prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 and afterward at Betty's home. The family will have a private interment of the ashes immediately after the service in St. George's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. George's Episcopal Church in memory of Betty Cook Hewitt Taylor.

