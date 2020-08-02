HETZEL, Frederick Louis "Fred" Frederick "Fred" Louis Hetzel, age 83, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was the son of Louis and Josephine Hetzel, the oldest of 7 children, growing up in Plain, WI. Attended St. Luke's Catholic School and then St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary, WI. In 1957 Fred signed up for the military service and was deployed to Germany, US 7th Headquarters in Stuttgart. He started his career with General Motors Insurance, moving many times, including a 6-year residence with his family in Kronberg, Germany, working with Opel. In retirement in Atlanta, he became a avid tennis player- summers were spent at his beloved cottage on Lake Huron, MI. Fred is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helga; daughter, Nicole (Cassidy) of CT; son-in-law, Kevin; grandchildren, Samantha and Dylan; son, Peter of SC, daughter-in-law, Joanne; grandchildren, Emily, Sarah and Hannah. He was preceded in death by his son, Andy in 2018, his parents and 2 siblings. A small church service will be held on August 8, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or to Habitat for Humanity in Fred's memory.





