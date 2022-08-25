Hester, Jacqueline

HESTER (CLINE),



Jacqueline



Jacqueline Cline Hester (Jackie), age 88 of Cumming, GA passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family singing her favorite hymns.



She was born in McCaysville, GA on June 23, 1934 to the late William Millard Cline and Cora Holcomb Cline.



Jackie is preceded in death by her son Michael J. Hester (Mike), sisters and brother-in-laws June (F.W.)Miles , Marianna (Tom) Williamson, Corrine (Reginald) Hyberger, William M. Cline (Billy) and Wanda (Denis) Weichman. She is survived by her adoring and devoted husband C.Jackson Hester (Jack) and loving daughters and son-in-laws Michelle (James) Griffith and Maria (Tim) Aligheri , daughter-in-law Kealey Hester , brother and sister-in-law Daniel (Polly) Cline and six grandchildren Cody (Chelsea) Hester, Shelly Griffith, Tyler Hester, Ethan (Christiana) Griffith, Megan (Justin) Lambert, Mandy (Elijah) Ballard and six great grandchildren Hailee, Sadie, Harley,Charlotte,Thaddeus, and Josie.



Jackie and Jack's adoring and devoted life together was a beautiful love affair that started with love at first sight during their initial blind date that was set up by a mutual friend. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage together. They loved to travel visiting all 50 states and 26 countries including Europe, Canada, Bermuda and the Bahamas.



Jackie graduated from Lipscomb University with a double major in Elementary Education and English. She was a beloved teacher for nine years before leaving that career and devoting all of her time to her husband and 3 children where she was involved in volunteering at her childrens' schools and other community activities. She was PTA President at her childrens' High School and President of the North Atlanta Jaycettes. Her hobbies also included music, interior design, gardening, watching tennis and the Braves and mostly, her time spent with family and friends.



Jackie's life centered around her devotion and faith in God that was reflected in the joy she brought to everyone. She was known for her wonderful hugs and



contagious laughter. She cherished the times she had with family when she was able to touch them all.



Visitation will be Friday August 26, 2022 5:00-8:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, and her Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grace Chapel Church of Christ. The family will have a private burial at Arlington Cemetery.



Those wishing to send memorial gifts are invited to send flowers or send donations to her church, Grace Chapel Church of Christ.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899



