ajc logo
X

Hester, Jacqueline

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HESTER, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Cline Hester "Jackie", age 88, of Cumming, GA passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in McCaysville, GA on June 23, 1934 to the late William Millard Cline and Cora Holcomb Cline.

Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Hester (Mike); sisters and brothers-in-law, June (F.W.) Miles, Marianna (Tom) Williamson, Corrine (Reginald) Hyberger and Wanda (Denis) Weichman. She is survived by her adoring and devoted husband, C. Jackson Hester (Jack) of 62 years; and loving daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle (James) Griffith and Maria (Tim) Aligheri; daughter-in-law, Kealey Hester; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel (Polly) Cline; and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday August 26, 2022 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, and his funeral service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 AM at Grace Chapel Church of Christ. The family will have a private burial at Arlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Grace Chapel Church of Christ at https://gracechapelchurch.com/give.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

Editors' Picks
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt14h ago
Savannah to appeal Effingham County rezoning that threatens drinking water supply
20h ago
Georgia's record breaking sea turtle nesting season winds to a close
20h ago
UPDATE: Abrams rallies Ga. Democrats at state convention: ‘Let’s get it done’
7h ago
UPDATE: Abrams rallies Ga. Democrats at state convention: ‘Let’s get it done’
7h ago
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
7h ago
The Latest
Jones, Julia
Hamlet, Ronald
1h ago
Isaacson, Carol
1h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top