HESTER, Jacqueline



Jacqueline Cline Hester "Jackie", age 88, of Cumming, GA passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in McCaysville, GA on June 23, 1934 to the late William Millard Cline and Cora Holcomb Cline.



Jackie was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Hester (Mike); sisters and brothers-in-law, June (F.W.) Miles, Marianna (Tom) Williamson, Corrine (Reginald) Hyberger and Wanda (Denis) Weichman. She is survived by her adoring and devoted husband, C. Jackson Hester (Jack) of 62 years; and loving daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle (James) Griffith and Maria (Tim) Aligheri; daughter-in-law, Kealey Hester; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel (Polly) Cline; and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday August 26, 2022 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, and his funeral service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:00 AM at Grace Chapel Church of Christ. The family will have a private burial at Arlington Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Grace Chapel Church of Christ at https://gracechapelchurch.com/give.



Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899



