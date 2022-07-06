HESS, Philip Lloyd



Philip Lloyd Hess of Atlanta, GA passed away on June 29, 2022 at the age of 78. Phil was born to the late Everett and Alice Hess in Hammond, Indiana on September 8, 1943. He grew up in Miami, FL with his parents and two brothers, Lawrence and Roger. Phil graduated from Georgia Tech in 1965, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity forming lifelong friendships with many brothers. Phil served in the army and fought in Vietnam. After his time in the service, he received his Masters degree in Business from Georgia State. He and his wife, Eileen, married on September 7, 1974. Together they travelled the world, while Phil worked in several countries such as Pakistan and the Philippines on behalf of Georgia Tech.



After returning to the states, Phil and Eileen set down their permanent roots in Atlanta, where he was a successful investor in many entrepreneurial and commercial real estate ventures. Phil enjoyed golf and was a member of 3 score and 10. Going to Georgia Tech Football and Basketball games were a favorite pastime. His annual trip to Maine with friends was always a highlight. He was also President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Alzheimer Association and was a proud member for several years. Family and his lifelong friends were most important to him, and he cherished the moments and memories created over the years.



Phil is survived by his wife, Eileen; his son, Andrew (Lauren) Hess; his daughter, Cameron (Jay) Gummer; his grandchildren, Carson, Brooks and Shelby Hess; and his brothers, Lawrence (Suzanne) Hess and Roger (Victoria Perkins) Hess.



Services will be held on Friday, July 8th at 11 AM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church – 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Atlanta Chapter of the Alzheimer Association at 404-728-1181 or 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste. 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.



