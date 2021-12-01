Hess, Elizabeth

ajc logo
Elizabeth K. Hess, 92 of Sandy Springs, died November 24, 2021. Mrs. Hess was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Myron B. Hess and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Gene Roberts; sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Carole Hess, Brad and Sheryl Hess; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.




