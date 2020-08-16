HERRMANN, Sara Evens Sara Evens "Sally" Herrmann, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday July 24, 2020, after a long illness. Sally was born in Bennington, Vermont, on July 7, 1934, to parents Alan Edward Evens and Elizabeth (Betty) Ferguson Evens. She was a cradle Episcopalian, attending St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington during her childhood years. Following elementary and high school in Bennington, Sally attended Middlebury College in Vermont receiving an AB degree in 1956. After college she moved to Cambridge, MA and worked in the Political Science department at MIT. She met her husband to-be, Kenneth Herrmann at the Cannon Mountain Ski Area in Franconia, New Hampshire, while skiing with her girlfriends in 1958. Sally married Dr. Ken at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington in June 1959 following his graduation from Harvard Medical School. Sally & Ken were married for 61 years, and had 3 children, John, Alan, and Elizabeth (Betsy). They moved to Atlanta, GA in 1962. Sally earned a Master of Librarianship degree from Emory University in June 1970 while raising two young boys and a toddler daughter, and in 1975 took the position as the first school librarian at The Paideia School where she built the foundations of the school's library program and taught the love of reading to many students. She retired from her position of school librarian at Paideia School in 1993. Always wanting to help others, Sally involved herself in many community activities and events at her church St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta as a Sunday school teacher, church office receptionist, and as a co-founder of the St. Bartholomew's family shelter (now Nicholas House, Inc) in 1986. She served in many volunteer roles at the Olde English Festival held yearly at St. Bartholomew's from 1976 thru 2000 all while coordinating the Nicholas House ministry's meal program for 10 years to provide meals for their sheltered families. Sally & Ken had a wonderful life together and loved to travel after their joint retirements in 1993. Travels took them to memorable places both in the United States and abroad. One notable trip was a re-visit Paris in 2015 during which she fullfilled her lifelong "bucket-list" wish to reach the top of the Eiffel Tower. Her wish was achieved, and she & Ken celebrated with a kiss and glass of Champagne while overlooking the city of Paris. Sally was notable for her modesty never one to boast or act out -- exuded generosity, caring for others, and finding fulfillment in service to others. She loved reading, was a good listener, and always projected a lovable smile. She is going to be missed tremendously by her family and her many friends. She is survived by her husband, Ken, her three grown children (John, Alan, and Betsy) and 4 grandchildren (Sara, Adele, Daniel, and Megan). The family expresses deep gratitude to the faithful and skilled caregivers who brought comfort to Sally during her final months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of Sally's life will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nicholas House, Inc (helping homeless families) <nicholashouse.org>, or to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church <stbartsatlanta.org>.

