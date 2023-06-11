X

Herring, Joy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HERRING, Joy Dennis

Joy Faye Dennis Herring, age 90, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away May 12, 2023.

Joy was born in Bremen, Georgia to the late Glenn and Beulah Dennis. She graduated from Buchanan High School and then moved to Atlanta to work for the Federal Reserve Bank, where she met her husband, Max Carey Herring.

Joy was a devout Christian who was a member of Glen Forest Baptist Church for many years, then moved her letter to First Baptist Church of Atlanta. In recent years, up until her decline in health, she was attending Mt. Harmony Baptist Church.

She was a devoted homemaker who took pride in taking care of her family. Joy had an eye for decorating, and every holiday at her home was considered a special event. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed trying new and difficult recipes.

Joy was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed birds, gardening, and the outdoors. She loved taking frequent trips to Callaway Gardens and St. Simons Island, where she spent her time enjoying the wildlife, scenic outdoors, and beach.

Joy had a strong sense of character. She was a gentle soul and represented kindness, strength, and compassion. She was blessed to have several life-long friends and loved them dearly.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Max Carey Herring; son, Brandt Walker Herring; and brother and his wife, Glenn "Doyal" Dennis and Barbara Dennis.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kerri Lynn Herring Hoopes and her husband, Gary Hoopes of Sandy Springs, Georgia; daughter, Melissa Herring Brooks of Smyrna, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Brooks and his wife, Nancy Brooks of Mount Hamilton, California, Amy Brooks, currently in Big Timber, Montana, and James Herring of Mableton, Georgia; brothers, Jimmy Dennis of Douglasville, Georgia and Lenn Dennis and his wife, Linda Dennis of Buchanan, Georgia; sister-in-law, Margaret Cloer and her husband, Bob Cloer of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Petty officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

1975 E West Connector

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.davisstruempf.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers11h ago

Credit: AP

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison...
9h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Wallace, James
Crane, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
6h ago
LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top