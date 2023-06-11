HERRING, Joy Dennis



Joy Faye Dennis Herring, age 90, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away May 12, 2023.



Joy was born in Bremen, Georgia to the late Glenn and Beulah Dennis. She graduated from Buchanan High School and then moved to Atlanta to work for the Federal Reserve Bank, where she met her husband, Max Carey Herring.



Joy was a devout Christian who was a member of Glen Forest Baptist Church for many years, then moved her letter to First Baptist Church of Atlanta. In recent years, up until her decline in health, she was attending Mt. Harmony Baptist Church.



She was a devoted homemaker who took pride in taking care of her family. Joy had an eye for decorating, and every holiday at her home was considered a special event. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed trying new and difficult recipes.



Joy was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed birds, gardening, and the outdoors. She loved taking frequent trips to Callaway Gardens and St. Simons Island, where she spent her time enjoying the wildlife, scenic outdoors, and beach.



Joy had a strong sense of character. She was a gentle soul and represented kindness, strength, and compassion. She was blessed to have several life-long friends and loved them dearly.



Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Max Carey Herring; son, Brandt Walker Herring; and brother and his wife, Glenn "Doyal" Dennis and Barbara Dennis.



Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kerri Lynn Herring Hoopes and her husband, Gary Hoopes of Sandy Springs, Georgia; daughter, Melissa Herring Brooks of Smyrna, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Brooks and his wife, Nancy Brooks of Mount Hamilton, California, Amy Brooks, currently in Big Timber, Montana, and James Herring of Mableton, Georgia; brothers, Jimmy Dennis of Douglasville, Georgia and Lenn Dennis and his wife, Linda Dennis of Buchanan, Georgia; sister-in-law, Margaret Cloer and her husband, Bob Cloer of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Matt Petty officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 PM.



