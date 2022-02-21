HERRING, Brandt



Brandt Walker Herring passed away on February 14, 2022 at the age of 58 in his home in Smyrna, Georgia. Brandt was born in Decatur, Georgia, to Max and Joy Herring. He was the youngest of three and grew up in Mableton, Georgia, with his beloved big sisters, Kerri Lynn and Melissa.



Brandt was a kind-hearted and generous person who loved to make others laugh, often through telling stories from his childhood and the past. He had an exceptionally powerful memory that helped him recite verses from the Bible, quote lines from his favorite old movies and television shows, and finish challenging crossword puzzles with ease. He loved music, Nascar and was an avid University of Georgia Football fan. He graduated from Pebblebrook High School and for over 37 years, Brandt enjoyed a successful career at Lockheed Martin where he was known for being a hardworking and dedicated employee who was frequently willing to go the extra mile. Although he was a self-described 'cat person' who rescued and fed many a stray in his lifetime, he also had a particular soft spot for one famous cartoon beagle, Snoopy. This big heart of his was mostly filled with pride and love for his son, James Walker Herring of Mableton, who survives him.



Brandt will be missed by many. In addition to James, he is survived by his mother, Joy Dennis Herring; his sister, Kerri Lynn Herring Hoopes and her husband Gary Hoopes of Sandy Springs, Georgia; his sister Melissa Herring Brooks of Smyrna, Georgia and her two children Matthew and Amy; James' mother, Sarah Herring; as well as many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Max Carey Herring.



Please join us for a funeral service honoring Brandt's life on Saturday, February 19 at White Columns Chapel, 1115 Clay Road, Mableton, GA, 30126. We will hold a visitation for friends and family from 1-3 PM, followed by a funeral service at 3 PM with interment at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.



Share a memory at WhiteColumnsFuneralChapel.com.

