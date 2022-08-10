HERRIN, Rudolph Uyel



Rudolph Uyel Herrin, age 96, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Rudolph was born March 1, 1926. A visitation of family and friends will be held for Rudolph on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A visitation will also occur Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to a celebration of Rudolph's life; which will take place at 1:00 PM in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a graveside committal at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.

