HERRIN, Mary "Polly"



Polly Herrin, Age 92, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away January 17, 2023. She was preceded in death by Edith and William Herrin (parents); Joseph Wilson (husband); William Landers (son). She is survived by James Landers; Marie and Wayne Cain; Gerald Landers and Greg Causey; Janine and Paul Lemmings; Alan and Karrin Landers; stepchildren, Michael and Aimee Wilson; Stephen and Lisa Wilson; Sandra and Richard Doucette; and Tricia Wilson Mills; as well as 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Polly was a graduate of the Visitation Academy in Mobile, received her undergraduate degree in Education from Auburn University, and master's degrees in Counseling from Georgia State University and Social Work from the University of Georgia. She was a loving mother who returned to the work force once her children were of school age. She retired from a 20-year career with the state of Georgia, beginning with what was then Family and Children Services, disability adjudication, and eventually workers compensation fraud investigation. She was an active member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville for many years, participating in fellowship programs there, and volunteering with local St. Vincent de Paul operations. Polly actively supported the equal treatment and rights of minorities including women's rights, gay rights, people of color and low-income people of all backgrounds. She was a strong supporter of the Catholic Church and lived her life by the New Commandment, "that you love one another: just as I have loved you", since under this commandment we are all mindful disciples of the common good. She was a firm believer in speaking up and for the equal treatment of others, when presented the opportunity to communicate another view personally and tactfully. Flowers will be appreciated by the family. However, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul are welcome. The visitation will be at Tom Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 from 5-8 PM, on Tuesday, January 24. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, GA at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 25. For those unable to attend in person, the service can be live streamed at https://saintlaw.org/livestream/ The burial at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA will follow at 3 PM on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411), has been entrusted with the arrangements.



