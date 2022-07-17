Herrera, Jorge

HERRERA, JorgeOf Atlanta, GA passed July 9, 2022. Service in Care of Southern Cremations & Funerals.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksUS soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera11h agoOPINION: Tenants cry foul over non-renewals from landlordsFulton DA plans crackdown on dangerous apartment complexesThe NEXT Movement rolls into MARTAThe NEXT Movement rolls into MARTAOuch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball34m agoThe LatestLedford, EdwinWoodruff, Larry1h agoTuggle, Ruth1h agoFeaturedCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCBraves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run DerbyLegal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion rulingHow the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton