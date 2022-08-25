HERREN, Sheila



Sheila Annette Montgomery Herren age 79, was welcomed in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Monday, August 29 at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Scott officiating, the family will begin to receive friends at 12:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM.



Sheila was born in Butler, GA April 13, 1943, to Charles W. Montgomery and Essie Mae (Lumpkin) Montgomery. In her early years, she grew up in the South living in the Middle GA area, Arkansas and Alabama. She graduated from Gordon High School in Dekalb County (GA) where she fell in love with her "one and only!" She lived in Orlando, FL for 9 1/2 as an excellent wife, mother and homemaker before returning to the Atlanta area (Lawrenceville) for 36 years. She obtained her real estate license in 1991 and loved being a Realtor for Coldwell Banker. After retirement, she volunteered in the gift shop at Gwinnett Medical Center for nearly 10 years, serving on their Volunteer Board as Secretary and then President. In her later years, she moved to Milledgeville, GA.



Sheila took much pride in being married and raising her family. She was always enormously involved in her children's lives and this avid participation continued when she had grandchildren. She enjoyed tennis, boating, and spending time with family. She was an elegant, classy and kind lady - always loving, always forgiving - a steel magnolia, a true Southern Belle.



Sheila was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 59 years James E. (Jim) Herren.



Survivors include her son, James Erwin Herren Jr. (Julie) of Snellville; her daughter, Kimberly Annette Herrin (Jerry) of Milledgeville; six grandchildren, Ashley Herren Stewart (Bryan), Tessa Shea Roman (Hector), James Erwin Herren, III (Hannah), Lindsey Brooke Pate (Chris), Jacob Forrest Herren, Jenna Nicole Herren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Flowers are welcomed. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



