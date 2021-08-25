HERREN, James



James "Jim" Erwin Herren age 79, was welcomed in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Services will be held on Sunday, August 29 at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Scott officiating, the family will begin to receive friends at 1:00 PM with the Memorial Service following at 2:00 PM.



Mr. Herren was born in Athens, GA, July 31, 1942, to Willie J. Herren and Mary Frances (Williamson) Herren. He grew up in the Atlanta area and began his career with Sears Roebuck & Co. and finished with the National Gypsum Co. He lived in Orlando, FL for 9 ½ years before returning to Lawrenceville for 36 years and retired as General Manager of the Southeast District. After retirement Jim lived in Lawrenceville and volunteered with Gwinnett Medical Center as a parking lot attendant-driving the golf cart to assist patients and elders (everyone wanted to ride with Jim). He was very active throughout his life, he loved spending time with family! He had a passion for baseball, boating (Captain of the Docksider) and was an avid tennis player. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had the best sense of humor and was full of honesty and integrity. When he spoke, people listened! He was a member of Snellville United Methodist Church. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill Herren and Darryl Herren.



Survivors include his wife of 59 years Sheila Montgomery Herren of Milledgeville, his son James Erwin Herren Jr. (Julie) of Snellville, his daughter Kimberly Herrin (Jerry) of Milledgeville, a brother Richard Herren of Atlanta, a sister Robin Sievers (Keith) of Jasper, two sisters-in-law Marsha Herren of Milledgeville and Betty Herren of Shallotte, NC, six grandchildren Ashley Herren Stewart (Bryan), Tessa Shea Roman (Hector), James Erwin Herren, III (Hannah), Lindsey Brooke Pate (Chris), Jacob Forrest Herren, Jenna Nicole Herren, and six great-grandchildren.



Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Jim Herren.



Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.



Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.

