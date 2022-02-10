HERNDON, Jane



Jane Grigsby Herndon, 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 8, 2022.



A beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Jane was born on December 1, 1936, in Savannah, the second of William Mosley Grigsby, Sr. and Eileen Guerard Grigsby's five children. She attended North Fulton High School in Atlanta.



In 1958, Jane wed James Berrien Herndon, Jr. They were the first couple to marry in the Northside United Methodist Church (Atlanta) sanctuary. They made their home in Columbus, GA, for 28 years with their two children before returning to Atlanta in 1994.



Jane was an excellent cook and a gracious hostess, in whose company no one would ever be thirsty or hungry. Within moments of arriving at Jane's home, one could always expect an immediate offer of sweet tea or quick sandwich. As evidence of her family's love for her, three generations (a niece, two grandnieces and a great-grandniece) are named after her.



Jane was predeceased by her husband and parents, and brother, John Martin Grigsby (Dot). She is survived by her children, Jim Herndon (Karen) and Sissy Herndon Phillips; grandchildren Kristine Brazell, Daniel Herndon, Phillip Herndon (Chastity) and Will McFall; great-grandsons Russel Herndon and Bentley McFall; siblings Jackie Grigsby Wilkie (Lee G. Wilkie, Jr.), William Mosley Grigsby, Jr. (Mary Virginia) and Charles Fleming Grigsby, Sr. (Paula); 12 nieces and nephews, 23 grandnieces and nephews, and 6 great-grandnieces and nephews.



Visitation with the family at Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE in Sandy Springs will be Friday, February 11, beginning at 1:30 PM with funeral services officiated by Mike Deese of Crosspointe Community Church at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow immediately at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a charity Jane supported monthly.



