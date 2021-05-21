HERNDON, Aline Annette



Aline Annette Herndon passed away on May 15, 2021, at her home in Marietta, Georgia. Annette was born on March 19, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia, a daughter of Claude E. and Kathleen Reynolds Herndon.



A graduate of Northside High School and Mercer University, she was among early innovators in the Credit Card Industry and worked in banking throughout a career that took her to postings in several states. Beginning as a young military wife during the final and post-Vietnam War years, she spent particularly happy early years in Paris Island and Beaufort, S.C., banking amongst the lavishly beautiful magnolias and camellias. Her career took her to postings in Atlanta, Birmingham, and New York City, which suited her love of travel, but she always returned to her hometown of Atlanta. She was especially gifted in the fields of credit card risk management, while her skills dealing with safe deposit boxes led to her position as President of the Safety Deposit Association.



Annette tended her successive and cherished gardens throughout her life. She was an enthusiastic cook, whose math abilities enabled her to always recall exact proportions to the dishes she prepared. Her cooking skills extended to the campsite; she was an avid camper, a self-professed "rock hound," and could build a campfire like no other.



Annette was always ready, willing, and able to roll up her sleeves and help out family and friends in whatever they needed. In retirement, Annette was an avid reader, belonging to a book club, and attending literature and current events classes. She was a frequent visitor to David and Jo Anne's lake home in Lavonia, Georgia, and was part of their neighborhood family. As one neighbor observed, "Annette was a true Southern Belle, and these are harder to find these days...Rest in peace, our Southern Lady."



Annette was predeceased by brothers Stanley L. Herndon and Robert E. Herndon, both of Marietta, GA. She is survived by sister Claudia Herndon Etheridge (Jack) of Baltimore, MD, brother David B. Herndon (Jo Anne) of Lavonia, GA, sister Holly Herndon Cochran (Keith) of Durango Co, and sisters-in-law Hannelore Roberts Herndon of Marietta, GA, and Patricia Rainwater Herndon of Marietta, GA. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and her cousins, all of whom loved her and will miss her dearly.

