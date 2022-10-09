HERMANN, Robert Allen "Bob"



Robert Allen "Bob" Hermann of Berkeley Lake, Georgia, formerly of Northbrook, Illinois was born March 12, 1929 in Missouri. He passed away July 10, 2022. Bob graduated from The University of Missouri and earned a Master's degree at The American College of Financial Services. He was employed by Washington National Insurance Co. for 34 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a 35-year member of Lions International. He married Martha B. Kolb in 1975. They moved to Georgia in 1984. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Melissa Kolb, Christina Thompson and Laura Resnick; a brother, Carl L. Hermann and six grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

