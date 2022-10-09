ajc logo
X

Hermann, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HERMANN, Robert Allen "Bob"

Robert Allen "Bob" Hermann of Berkeley Lake, Georgia, formerly of Northbrook, Illinois was born March 12, 1929 in Missouri. He passed away July 10, 2022. Bob graduated from The University of Missouri and earned a Master's degree at The American College of Financial Services. He was employed by Washington National Insurance Co. for 34 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a 35-year member of Lions International. He married Martha B. Kolb in 1975. They moved to Georgia in 1984. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Melissa Kolb, Christina Thompson and Laura Resnick; a brother, Carl L. Hermann and six grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama11h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia starts slowly, still blows out Auburn. Stetson Bennett: ‘Enjoy it!’
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
6h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana, AP

Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power...
20h ago
The Latest

Robinson, Eleanor
Tenebaum, Albert
1h ago
Lanier, Walter
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top