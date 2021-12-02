HERMAN, Roy Adolph



Roy Adolph Herman, age 82 of Cumming, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Northside Hospital Forsyth. No services are scheduled at this time. He is survived by: wife, Karen Herman of Cumming; son, Bradley Herman of Detroit, MI; son, Michael (Jennifer) Herman of Holly Springs, GA; daughter, Laurie (BJ) Robinson of Calhoun, GA; granddaughters, Reilly Herman, Paige Herman, Morgan Herman, Andie Robinson, and Tyler Robinson. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Herman family.

