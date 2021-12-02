ajc logo
X

Herman, Roy

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HERMAN, Roy Adolph

Roy Adolph Herman, age 82 of Cumming, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Northside Hospital Forsyth. No services are scheduled at this time. He is survived by: wife, Karen Herman of Cumming; son, Bradley Herman of Detroit, MI; son, Michael (Jennifer) Herman of Holly Springs, GA; daughter, Laurie (BJ) Robinson of Calhoun, GA; granddaughters, Reilly Herman, Paige Herman, Morgan Herman, Andie Robinson, and Tyler Robinson. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Herman family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Brownlee, Robert
1h ago
Dixon, Robert
1h ago
Sorrell, Keea
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top