Herman, Phyllis

HERMAN (ROSEN), Phyllis Ann



Known as Maw Maw to many, our loving mother, Phyllis Ann (Rosen) Herman, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2023, at the age of 78 (two weeks shy of her birthday) after a hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. It would be wrong to say that Phyllis lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how bad she felt she never missed an important event and was always determined to entertain friends, see her grandchildren or volunteer.



When anyone else would have broken, Phyllis stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Phyllis. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.



Phyllis was well loved and cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and volunteered for every major Jewish organization, school field trip, High School proms and more. Not only did she generously support numerous organizations, but more importantly she gave her time. And she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was well fed, safe, healthy, and happy.



Born in New Orleans, LA, in April 1944, to Sam and Fannye Rosen, Ms. Herman lived most of her life in New Orleans where she raised her three daughters. She moved to Lake Oconee, GA, in 2005 to be closer to family and then to Atlanta permanently in 2018. A lifelong supporter of Jewish causes, she was active in the Jewish communities of both New Orleans and Atlanta. Ms. Herman is survived by her former husband, Maury Herman of New Orleans; daughters, Gayle (Harris) Siegel and Sheri (Craig) Kornblum of Atlanta, and Jeanne (Jeff) Ellinport of Gaithersburg, MD; and grandchildren, Lauren (Kris), Ashley, Meredith, Rachel, Beth, Reuben, Micah and Justin. A huge thank you to her amazing caregivers and team of physicians and nurses at Emory Winship Cancer Institute. We are forever grateful.



Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, today, April 10, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Joshua Heller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.Hadassah.org, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) of Atlanta at www.JFCSatl.org, or Creating Connected Communities at www.cccprojects.org, and Winship Cancer Institute. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

